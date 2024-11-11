Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter.

AP opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

