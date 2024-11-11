Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $337.96

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.45. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,807,007.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,121. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 53,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 327.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

