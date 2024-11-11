Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $376.21

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Macquarie boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

SPOT opened at $400.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $405.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

