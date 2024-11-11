Analyzing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kindly MD and GeneDx”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kindly MD alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeneDx $202.57 million 10.55 -$175.77 million ($3.11) -25.02

Kindly MD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 0.00 GeneDx 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kindly MD and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

GeneDx has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.74%. Given GeneDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kindly MD and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A GeneDx -31.25% -13.35% -6.91%

Summary

GeneDx beats Kindly MD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kindly MD

(Get Free Report)

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.