Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $888,300.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,324,420.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $2,249,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $61.12 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

