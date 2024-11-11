AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $41,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,315. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total transaction of $697,094.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,315. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $228.20 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.07.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

