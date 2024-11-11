Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 306 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 140.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $222.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $113.92 and a twelve month high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

