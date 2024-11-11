Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $471,000 Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $71.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.