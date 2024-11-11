Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $764,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in DT Midstream by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.64 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

