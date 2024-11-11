Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.98 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

