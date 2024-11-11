Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,116 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,310,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after buying an additional 456,197 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 384,837 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $7,346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Clearway Energy by 144.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 254,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.79 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.58%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

