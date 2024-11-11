Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $197.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.95. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

