Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Laureate Education by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

