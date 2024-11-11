Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,972 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 547.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.6 %

OSK stock opened at $111.63 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

