Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PVH by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

