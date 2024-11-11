Assetmark Inc. Has $17.37 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 126.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 98,248 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RTX by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after acquiring an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in RTX by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.27.

NYSE RTX opened at $123.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

