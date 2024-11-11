Assetmark Inc. Has $18.67 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

