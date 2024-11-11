Atb Cap Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PBA Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PBA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

PBA stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.