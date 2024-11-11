Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,180 shares in the company, valued at $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $237.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

