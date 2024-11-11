B. Riley Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $32.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.