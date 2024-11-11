B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Cantaloupe Earnings

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTLP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $647.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,945.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 8,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,945.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,122.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,601,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

