Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

BBVA opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.3244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

