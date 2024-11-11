Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.0 %

OZK stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

