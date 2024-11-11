Barrington Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will earn $5.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.68. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

In other news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock worth $7,517,056 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 42.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $10,581,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

