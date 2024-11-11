Biofrontera (BFRI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 837.97% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Biofrontera Trading Down 2.7 %

BFRI opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

