BrightView (BV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

