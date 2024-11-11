Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIP. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

BIP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -426.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,038 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,562.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,615,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $410,650,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $40,286,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

