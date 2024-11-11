California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,778 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in California Resources by 2,615.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 811,963 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 250,367 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

