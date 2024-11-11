Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 1.2 %

Carvana stock opened at $244.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,435.00 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $259.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,710,225.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at $57,457,575. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,735,251 shares of company stock valued at $484,523,129. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.