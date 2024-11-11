Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 195 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.72 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

