Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 241 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.11 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

