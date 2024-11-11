Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 473 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,436,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 166.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,418,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,297,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,562,000 after purchasing an additional 795,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 422,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,344,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,984,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,422 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $83.10 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.50%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.