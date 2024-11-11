Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,475,000 after acquiring an additional 99,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,923 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,549,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,096,000 after purchasing an additional 258,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,608,000 after purchasing an additional 231,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,099,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Textron stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

