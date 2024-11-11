Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 809 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

