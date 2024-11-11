Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $39,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after acquiring an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 178.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $95.60 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $108.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

