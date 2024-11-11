Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $39,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $21.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

View Our Latest Report on RKT

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.