Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $41,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

WDC opened at $69.61 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

View Our Latest Report on WDC

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at $59,633,905.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,303.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $5,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,630 shares in the company, valued at $59,633,905.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,561 shares of company stock worth $13,309,042. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.