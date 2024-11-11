Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $46,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwind Capital raised its stake in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 62.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,257 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $362.79 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $459.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.29. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

