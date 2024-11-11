Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $49,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

