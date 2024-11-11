Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $45,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth $1,028,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Black Hills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $60.78 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

