Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $48,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

