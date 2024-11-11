Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.84. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Several research firms have commented on HAFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

