Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,011 shares of company stock worth $610,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

