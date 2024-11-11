Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $564.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $578.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.64.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

