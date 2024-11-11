Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 1,493 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc grew its position in Teradata by 2,920.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,183,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 1,144,492 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,827,000 after acquiring an additional 808,691 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,998,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradata by 828.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

Teradata Trading Up 2.0 %

TDC opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

