Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 3,087 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,077,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,351,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,417 shares of company stock worth $1,500,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 5.52. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

