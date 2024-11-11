Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 988 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $44.29 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

