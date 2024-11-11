Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $36,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,110.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,510.00 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,018.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

