Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $41,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $113.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

