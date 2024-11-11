Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $52.81 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

